CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team beat Otero Junior College 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon to win the Region IX championship.
The Golden Eagles (8-2-2) clinched their second consecutive bid to the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament with the victory.
Sophomore midfielder Omar Castruita scored in the 49th minute off an assist from freshman Jared Ramos.
LCCC outshot the Rattlers 18-11.
The Eagles open the NJCAA tournament June 3.
LCCC 1, OTERO 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Goal: LCCC, Castruita (Ramos).
Shots: Otero 11, LCCC 18. Shots on goal: Otero 4, LCCC 5. Saves: Otero 4 (Ibarra); LCCC 4 (Domyan).
Corner kicks: Otero 2, LCCC 6. Offsides: Otero 3, LCCC 1. Fouls: Otero 12, LCCC 8. Yellow cards: Otero 2 (Tinte, 33. Mazza, 68); LCCC 4 (Crocker, 39. Vargas, 64. Espino-Kennedy, 70. Tapia, 88).