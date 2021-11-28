CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College fought out of a double-digit deficit to take a lead into the halftime locker room.
The Golden Eagles made sure that effort wasn’t for naught by hanging on for a back-and-forth 96-89 victory over visiting Trinidad State Junior College on Saturday evening.
“Trinidad has a unique style that gets you up and down, but our team also likes to play up and down,” second-year Eagles coach DeWayne Saulsberry said. “(The Trojans) really shoot it and move fast, and we weren’t prepared to match how fast they were playing. When we caught up to their speed, we took control of the game and put it away.
“I am really proud of these guys considering this is our first game without our point guard. They battled all night and came out with the win.”
Third-year sophomore Arion Lewis suffered a knee injury late in the first half of the Eagles’ Tuesday loss to visiting Western Nebraska.
Trinidad (5-5) used a 17-0 run to take a 17-4 lead over the Eagles early in the first half. The Trojans held a 23-13 advantage with 10 minute, 45 seconds remaining in the opening frame before LCCC came alive.
“We weren’t communicating and we were giving them a lot of open shots they were hitting,” said sophomore Jaedon Bradley, who transferred to LCCC from NCAA Division II Colorado State-Pueblo. “If we were communicating, that wouldn’t have happened.”
Bradley finished with a game-high 31 points on 12 for 16 shooting. That included a 4 for 7 mark from behind the 3-point line to help him to a career night.
The Eagles (6-5) outscored Trinidad 13-5 over the next 3:37 to take a 29-28 lead. The Trojans pulled ahead by five points three separate times after that, but LCCC closed on an 8-2 run to take a 44-43 halftime lead.
It was important for the Eagles to take a lead into the intermission, sophomore forward Nolan Causwell said.
“That helped us come out for the second half with a lot of confidence and energy,” he said. “We kept that the whole game.”
LCCC pushed its lead to seven points on three occasions early in the second half, but the Trojans battled back and took a 62-60 lead on a Gary Johns 3-pointer with 12:33 remaining. The lead changed hands three more times after that, and the score was knotted six more times down the stretch.
Causwell put LCCC up for good by rebounding and then dunking a miss by Bradley with 3:35 to play. Trinidad never got closer than one point the rest of the way.
“We settled down and talked it through as a team and started playing together,” said Causwell, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. “We had to battle, get a couple energy plays and get some stops on defense. We played together and executed.”
Sophomore guard Xavier McCord scored 12 of his 21 points in the second half. He also grabbed 10 boards and was 8 for 8 from the free-throw line. Five of those made free throws came in the game’s final 4:54.
LCCC shot 54.8% from the floor (17 of 31) during the second half, and 48.5% (32 of 66) for the game. Sophomore guard Max Reyes chipped in with 13 points.
The Eagles host McCook (Nebraska) Community College at 7:30 p.m. Friday.