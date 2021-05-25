CHEYENNE – Sophomore Carlos Vargas scored a pair of goals to help the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Trinidad State Junior College during the Region IX semifinals Monday afternoon in Casper.
Vargas’ first goal came off an assist from Jonathan Jimenez-Flores in the eighth minute. Jimenez-Flores got a goal of his own in the 48th off an assist from Jared Ramos.
Trinidad State pulled within one goal in the 55th minute on a penalty kick from a handball in the penalty area.
Vargas gave LCCC a two-goal cushion in the 83rd with an assist from sophomore Noe Ortiz-Pena, while sophomore midfielder Omar Castruita added an unassisted goal in the 87th.
Sophomore goalkeeper Declan Domyan turned away nine shots.
The Golden Eagles face Otero Junior College in the Region IX title game at 3 p.m. today in Casper. The Rattlers advanced to the title tilt with a 3-0 victory over No. 7-ranked Casper College.