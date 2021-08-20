CHEYENNE – Freeing his right arm from the grasp of Iowa Lakes Community College defender Lewis Nohar knocked Carlos Vargas off balance as he ran onto a long pass from Chuy Gonzalez.
Being sent off stride kept the Laramie County Community College sophomore from striking the soccer ball with either as much force or in the location he wanted.
None of that mattered.
Vargas’ left-footed shot eluded the grasp of goalkeeper Dion Zhubi and capped No. 14-ranked LCCC’s comeback bid during a 3-2 overtime victory against the third-ranked Lakers.
“I was trying to play it low, but it ended up rising because I was off-balance when I hit it,” Vargas said. “It ended up rising, but it found the back of the net, and I was able to celebrate.”
Vargas’ marker wasn’t the only late goal the Golden Eagles (1-0) got to celebrate Friday afternoon.
Sophomore Eric Thompson rifled an Iowa Lakes clearance attempt into the back of the net from 30 yards out. The sophomore defender took a knee-high ball out of the air and volleyed it past Zhubi to knot the score 2-2 in the 80th minute.
“I knew if I got a good shot on frame, it might hit the goalkeeper so a teammate could follow up on it,” Thompson said. “Luckily, it went in.”
LCCC held a 1-0 advantage for much of the match. It got the lead in the seventh when defender Noah Espino-Kennedy drew a foul inside the penalty area, giving the Eagles a penalty kick. Vargas stepped to the spot and fired a lefty shot into the middle of the goal.
The Lakers (0-1) drew even in the 74th when James Trevis headed Nohar’s corner kick from the left side into the net. Iowa Lakes took a 2-1 lead in the 78th. LCCC’s Dani Barajas was whistled for a penalty inside the box, and Nohar sent a right shot to the left side of the net as Eagles goalkeeper Declan Domyan dove the opposite direction.
The match was physical and chippy starting midway through the first half. The teams combined for 39 fouls and eight yellow cards, and players from both sides exchanged barbs with their opponents’ bench. LCCC was not surprised at the physicality of its season-opener.
“Iowa Lakes plays in one of the hardest regions in the nation, and it’s a very physical region,” Vargas said. “We played them my freshman year, and it was a really hard, chippy game. We came in here expecting a battle.”
LCCC coach Vince Gibson was pleased with the grit his team showed during Friday’s opener.
“Right now, we’re not where we want to be,” the coach said. “We’re still learning the formation we played and how we want to defend. I’m glad we pulled through because it shows what we can do and where we can go from here.
“If we can win a match like this early, we could be pretty decent by the end of the year.”
The Eagles host Utah State Eastern (0-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
LCCC 3, IOWA LAKES 2, OT
Halftime: 1-0 LCCC.
Goals: LCCC, Vargas (penalty kick), 7. ILCC, Trevis (Nohar), 73. ILCC, Nohar (penalty kick), 87. LCCC, Thompson (unassisted), 89. LCCC, Vargas (Gonzalez), 102.
Shots: ILCC 16, LCCC 15. Shots on goal: ILCC 6, 7. Saves: ILCC 4 (Zhubi); LCCC 4 (Domyan).
Corner kicks: ILCC 8, LCCC 10. Offsides: ILCC 3, LCCC 6. Fouls: ILCC 15, LCCC 24. Yellow cards: ILCC 3 (Boggio, 39. Tolbert, 50. Zhubi, 66); LCCC 5 (Nunez, 39. Naite, 65. Barajas, 78. Domyan, 80. Aguirre, 98).