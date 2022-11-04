CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team rode a dominant 17-0 run to close out the first half against McCook Community College on Friday night on its way to an 88-66 win in the opening game of the 2022-23 season.

After quickly erasing the Golden Eagles' 8-3 lead, it looked like McCook would make a game of it. The two sides traded leads through the first 15 minutes. At 31-30, LCCC would go on its run to take a 48-30 lead into the break.

