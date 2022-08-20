LCCC men's rally falls short at Snow Aug 20, 2022 Aug 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team fell to No. 12-ranked Snow College on Fri-day in Ephraim, Utah.Snow grabbed a 3-0 halftime lead before Christian Nunez scored on a free kick in the 49th minute. Daniel Barajas netted a penalty kick to trim to advantage to 3-2 in the 60th.The Badgers got one goal back before Barajas scored on a free kick in the 75th to make it 4-3.“I’m extremely proud of the guys and how they responded in the second half,” interim LCCC coach Fernando Perez said. “We take this as a learning experience and we move forward.”The Eagles play Utah State-Eastern at 1 p.m. today in Price, Utah. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Snow College Laramie County Community College Sport Football Daniel Barajas Penalty Kick Free Kick Halftime Soccer Team Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Predicting Wyoming’s starters for the season opener Gentry ‘ahead of schedule’ with season approaching Life led Rigan McInerney back to LCCC volleyball Laramie Youth Football has one eye on the season, other eye on the future UW’s Volk wins U20 world title