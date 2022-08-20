Laramie County Community College LCCC logo gold

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team fell to No. 12-ranked Snow College on Fri-day in Ephraim, Utah.

Snow grabbed a 3-0 halftime lead before Christian Nunez scored on a free kick in the 49th minute. Daniel Barajas netted a penalty kick to trim to advantage to 3-2 in the 60th.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus