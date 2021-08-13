CHEYENNE – Like many college coaches, Laramie County Community College men’s soccer coach Vince Gibson has had to redefine what an experienced roster looks like.
That’s because the Golden Eagles have 15 third-year sophomores on their roster thanks to the National Junior College Athletic Association granting players an extra season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LCCC also has seven “regular” sophomores back from a squad that went 9-3-2 and earned the second NJCAA tournament bid in program history. The players who returned for a third season at the campus on Cheyenne’s southern edge have their sights set on more than a third consecutive trip to the NJCAA tourney.
“I came back because I really want to win a national championship, and I think we have a team that could do it,” two-time All-American midfielder Omar Castruita said.
The Eagles advanced to the semifinals in their NJCAA tournament debut, but split their pool play games at this past spring’s event. It was disappointing run for a team that featured 12 players who helped LCCC reach the semis the season before.
“Not even getting past group state gave me even more motivation to come back with my best friends and go get that championship,” Castruita said.
Gibson didn’t know how many players were returning for their third year until the Eagles concluded their NJCAA tourney trip. That roster uncertainty and limitations related to COVID-19 made it hard to recruit for this season.
“We didn’t know if we should just talk to guys and get their information, or whether we should actually recruit them,” Gibson said. “We were stuck in limbo for quite a while because guys didn’t know what they were going to do.”
That’s because coaches at four-year schools faced the same roster uncertainty Gibson was. Spots that typically would have been available for transfers simply weren’t there on the men’s side of the junior college level. There weren’t as many transfer opportunities for women as there would be in an ordinary year, but LCCC’s women’s side still sent eight players on to four-year schools.
Only four of last season’s sophomores didn’t return for the LCCC men. Defender Ethan Mathis had no trouble deciding to come back.
“I pretty much knew as soon as I heard we got an extra year,” he said. “This is where I want to be. We have a great group of guys, a great program, we have a lot of talent and we have the potential to do something really special.”
Sophomore defender Imourana Naite has several NCAA Division I schools vying for his services after being lightly recruited when he moved to the Denver area after high school.
“I want to win a championship here,” said Naite, who grew up in New York City. “(Gibson) recruited me when nobody wanted me. He deserves a national championship, and I want to be part of the group that gets it for him.”
The Eagles are sure to run up against teams every bit as experienced as they are, but they hope the continuity in coaches and players gives them a leg up on the competition. It helped them hit the ground running when they opened practice Monday.
“We already have a lot of chemistry and know how to play with each other,” sophomore defender Noah Espino-Kennedy said. “We know everyone’s strengths, what to expect at this level and how we can build from the past two years.
“But we also have to build up the freshmen and show them how the competition is going to be.”
LCCC’s last season only ended June 6. That short turnaround helped the Eagles come in relatively fit with 28 of the 30 players on the roster passed their first conditioning test. The group is largely comprised of players who would be juniors this season. The players are handling themselves with that sort of maturity, Gibson said.
“Usually, we get guys to their sophomore year and get them right where we want them and then send them off somewhere else,” he said. “We actually get to benefit from two years of coaching them now.
“These guys have big goals, great leadership and seem to be connecting. I think they realize this is their last chance to do what they want to do, and they’re acting like it. Hopefully, we can get them over the hump.”