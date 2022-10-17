CHEYENNE – Last week at the Lamar Community College rodeo, bull rider Dixon Tattrie injured his left foot when a bull stepped on him.

Tattrie did not skip a beat in bull riding, picking up one of the Golden Eagle’s three first-place finishes at the Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo on Sunday.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus