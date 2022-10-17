CHEYENNE – Last week at the Lamar Community College rodeo, bull rider Dixon Tattrie injured his left foot when a bull stepped on him.
Tattrie did not skip a beat in bull riding, picking up one of the Golden Eagle’s three first-place finishes at the Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo on Sunday.
"I just kept my hand shut, nodded my head, and didn't think about what I was doing when I was on the bull," Tattrie said. "I just let my subconscious mind take over, and it made all the moves I needed to for me.
“(My foot) has been pretty sore all weekend, but I have a great team here with me that can help me relieve it as much as I can.”
Tattrie rode Friday and Saturday. While he did not post a score Friday, he held on long enough to post a final score of 79 on Saturday.
He did not ride on Sunday and was forced to watch as the other competitors went. Tensions were high for him as he watched each rider go.
In the end, only one rider came close to dethroning Tattrie. Sheridan College’s Tipton Wilson was the lone rider to hold on in the final event and picked up a final score of 78.
“It’s always a bit nerve-racking,” Tattrie said. “There is tension, but we are all friends behind the bucking shoot.”
Tattrie also competed in saddle broncs riding, but was unable to hold on for the full time due to his injury.
Rhet Witt won tie-down roping event with a combined time of 23.7 seconds. Witt came out of the gate and quickly roped the calf, but fell off his horse trying to complete the tie-down. He quickly recovered and posted the third-fastest time on Sunday with a 13.6 seconds.
“Watching the guys, everybody had a bit of trouble,” Witt said. “I figured once I got (the rope) on there, I better just finish my run and see where it put me. Luckily it fell apart and I ended up winning the whole deal.”
Witt also competed in the steer wrestling and team roping events. The steer got away from him when he tried to wrestle it and forced him to not record a score.
Witt competed with Payton Feyder in the team roping event, where the duo took home third place. The two were put together at the start of the season and placed for the first time.
“She needed a partner and I needed a partner and it just matched up to where we could practice and get good together,” Witt said. “It was nice to make two good runs at the hometown rodeo.”
Feyder scored the lowest time of the day with a final time of 3.1 seconds and a combined time of 5.7 to help lead her to victory in breakaway roping. Her final score was a full second faster than the next closest finisher.
“I wanted to make sure I saw point of shoulder with a couple girls breaking out,” Feyder said. “(It then came down to) taking the first good shot I had.”
Witt and Feyder also took home the all-around titles.
Goat tying
Gillette College’s Haiden Thompson posted the fastest time in the goat tying event. She completed the event with a final time of 6.6 seconds. University of Wyoming’s Faith Hoffman finished just behind Thompson, posting a final time of 6.7 seconds.
No contestants from LCCC competed in goat tying Sunday.
Bareback riding
Tanner Drueke and Jayce Harrison competed for LCCC in bareback riding, but neither were able to hold on long enough to post a final score.
UW's Brice Patterson and Donny Proffit tied for first place with a combined score of 154. Profit posted the better of the two scores Sunday, beating Patterson 79 to 76. Drake Amundsen took home the highest score for Sunday, posting an 81.
Steer wrestling
The Golden Eagles had five competitors participate in steer wrestling. Thayne Kimbrough posted the fastest combined time for LCCC, finishing with a combined time of 10.2. Jase Longwell posted the fastest time of the day for LCCC, finishing with a time of 5.1 seconds.
Kimbrough placed second in the aggregate race, while Longwell and Chance Derner split sixth.
Central Wyoming’s Dustin Thompson posted a 5.2-second time Sunday, and had an aggregate time of 8.7 seconds to win the event.
Team roping
An unlikely duo took home the team roping title. Brayden Filmore of Otero Junior College (La Junta, Colorado) and Carson Johnson of Casper College posted a time of 7.8 seconds on Sunday, bringing their overall time to 13.1 seconds. The duo’s final time was a 2.1 seconds faster than the second place finishers, Casper’s Rowdy Weil and Roan Weil.
Saddle broncs
Sheridan’s Clancy Glenn took home first in saddle bronc. He posted the highest score of the day (79) to put him at 157 on the weekend.
Alongside Tattrie, LCCC’s Jase Longwell also competed in the event. However, like Tattrie, he was unable to hold on long enough to post a score for Sunday.
Breakaway Roping
While Feyder won the event for LCCC, Hayden Madsen also finished in the top five. Despite being penalized, she finished in fourth with a combined time of 15.9 seconds.
Tie-down roping
Eastern Wyoming's Seth Glass came in just behind Witt, posting a combined time of 24.6 seconds. His final time for Sunday of 11.1 seconds was the fastest of any competitor on the day.
LCCC’s Chance Derner finished fifth in the event.
Barrel racing
First, second and third place in barrel racing was separated by a razor-thin margin. UW’s Sage Kohr posted a combined time of 32.25 seconds to win the event. LCCC’s Rayne Grant and Kassidy Dunagan posted final times of 32.54 and 32.55, respectively to take home second and third place.
Bull riding
Tattrie and Wilson were the only two riders to post scores in the bull riding, and were separated by just one point.
LCCC had two other riders in Tanner Drueke and Griffin Koester participate, but neither were able to hold on long enough to record a score.