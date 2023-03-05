CHEYENNE — One minute and 18 seconds into the game between the Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team and Eastern Wyoming College, Eastern Wyoming’s John Barbee made a cut to the rim and scored a layup to tie the game 2-2.

That bucket became the first, and only time the game was tied between the teams. From that point on, LCCC dominated the game on both ends of the court.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

