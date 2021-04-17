CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College sophomore Abby Garreaud was voted to the All-Region IX North team, and the league’s all-defensive team.
The forward was joined on the All-Region IX North squad by teammates Sam Hester and Lucia Fleta.
Garreaud averaged 12.6 points and 8.8 rebounds in 21 games this season. Hester, a sophomore guard, averaged 10 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 22 games. Fleta, a freshman guard, averaged 10.3 points, 1.5 steals and 1.5 assists.
Casper College sophomore wing Kammie Ragsdale – who hails from Pine Bluffs – also earned an all-region nod. The 6-footer averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds to help the Thunderbirds earn a No. 8 seed to the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.