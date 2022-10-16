Demi Stauffenberg

Demi Stauffenberg

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College volleyball team overcame a four-point deficit and then fought off match point to beat Northwest College 25-22, 16-25, 21-25, 25-20, 16-14 on Saturday afternoon at Storey Gym.

The Golden Eagles (13-10 overall) fell behind 13-9 in the deciding set before cutting Northwest’s lead to 13-12. Trappers’ right side hitter Kimberly Pannell was blocked wide to give her team match point.

