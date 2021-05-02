CHEYENNE — Jayla Wulff scored one goal and assisted on another as the No. 3-ranked Laramie County College women’s soccer team picked up a 4-0 win over Northwest College on Saturday.
Ainsley Basich, Grace Roswadovski, and Lauren Amerena each added a goal.
Northwest’s statistics were unavailable.
LCCC (9-0 overall, 6-0 Region IX) hosts Western Nebraska at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
LCCC 4, NORTHWEST 0
Halftime: 2-0
Goals: LCCC, Roswadovski (unassisted), 30. LCCC, Basich (Lemmon), 33. LCCC, Wulff (Murray), 84. LCCC, Amerena (Wulff), 90.
Shots: LCCC 40. Shots on goal: LCCC 17. Saves: LCCC 1 (Sitzler).
Corner kicks: LCCC 5. Fouls: LCCC 6. Offsides: LCCC 0.