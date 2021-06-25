CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College sophomore forward Lauren Amerena was named a first team All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association on Thursday afternoon.
It’s her second All-American honor this season after being tabbed by United Soccer Coaches last week. The West Sussex, England, product scored 12 goals and assisted on another in 10 matches to help the go 14-2 and reach the NJCAA tournament.
Sophomore defender Eli Olsen was a second team NJCAA All-American. She also picked up All-American honors from United Soccer Coaches. The Buffalo product also picked up scholar All-American honors from United Soccer coaches. She maintains a 3.74 grade-point average in exercise science. Olsen had a goal and two assists in 12 matches while anchoring a defense that gave up just 0.63 goals per game.
Sophomore midfielder Omar Castruita was a third team All-American, according to the NJCAA. He also was a United Soccer Coaches All-American. The Boulder, Colorado, product dished out six assists to go with four goals to help the Eagles go 9-3-2 and reach their second consecutive NJCAA tourney.