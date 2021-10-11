CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College tie-down roper Chance Derner won the Lamar Community College rodeo Sunday in Lamar, Colorado.
Derner had an aggregate time of 19.4 seconds. His 9.4-second run in the finals was the fastest of the rodeo. He is third in the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s season standings with 320 points after the fall portion of the season.
All results are unofficial until audited by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association this week.
Caydee Johnson placed third in goat tying with a two-run time of 14.8 seconds. She was just two-tenths of a second away from tying for first. Johnson is fifth in the CRMR season standings with 312.5 points.
Golden Eagles Sage Miller and Garrett Long tied for fourth in saddle bronc in Lamar with 137 points on two rides. Miller is third in the CRMR standings with 360 points. Long is sixth (255).
Sophomore bull rider Stefan Tonita didn’t record a time during the finals, but his 72 in the first go was good enough to split fourth. He is third in the season standings with 230 points.
LCCC steer wrestler Bernard Girard leads the region with 370 points. He won the title at LCCC’s Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo and placed third at Central Wyoming. Former LCCC standout Austin Hurlburt – who now competes for the University of Wyoming – is second in the CRMR with 360 points.
LCCC’s Payton Feyder sits third in the breakaway roping season standings with 243.33 points after placing in three fall rodeos with a win in Chadron, Nebraska.
The spring portion of the rodeo season starts March 18.