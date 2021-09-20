CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College junior Payton Feyder won breakaway roping at the Chadron State College Rodeo on Sunday with a two-run time of 5.1 seconds.
The Elko, Nebraska, product posted a time of 2.5 seconds in the finals, which tied for the fastest run of the rodeo. The victory moved her to the top of the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings with 183.3 points.
LCCC’s Rhet Witt won tie-down roping with a time of 16.6 seconds. He tied for the finals win with Casper College’s Trae Smith at 7.8 seconds. Those were the fastest runs of the rodeo. Witt is in a three-way tie with the CRMR lead with Smith and Casper’s Linkyn Petersek.
Witt also took second in the all-around standings after also making the steer wrestling finals.
The University of Wyoming won both the women’s and men’s team titles. The LCCC men were second.
UW’s Garrett Uptain won both saddle bronc riding (154 points) and bull riding (149). He was the only bull rider to record two scores. He won the all-around title and moved into the CRMR lead in that race. Uptain also leads the CRMR in saddle bronc and bull riding.
LCCC’s Garrett Long was third in saddle bronc (136) and Sage Miller was fourth (135). Miller has made the finals in both rodeos this fall and is second in the region standings.
LCCC sophomore Stefan Tonita placed second in bull riding with a 70-point ride.
UW’s Austin Hurlburt – a former LCCC standout – placed second in steer wrestling with a two-run time of 10.5 seconds. His 4.5-second run in the finals was the fastest of the rodeo.