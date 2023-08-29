Elysiana Fonseca

Elysiana Fonseca

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College freshman Elysiana Fonseca was named Region IX North offensive player of the week Monday.

The Cheyenne East graduate posted 36 kills while hitting .426. She also had 16 blocks to help the Golden Eagles go 5-0 on the week, including a 4-0 mark at the Casper College Invitational.


