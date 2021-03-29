CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College junior Caydee Johnson split the goat tying championship at the Lancer Rodeo hosted by Eastern Wyoming College on Sunday.
The Manhattan, Montana, product posted two 7.2-second runs. She also split first during the first go-round.
Golden Eagles sophomore Cauy Pokorny finished second in steer wrestling with a two-run total of 11.3 seconds. His 4.6-second run in the finals tied teammate Jhet Murphy for the fastest run of the rodeo. Murphy, a sophomore, finished third in the aggregate at 11.9.
LCCC’s Morgan Darnell placed third in breakaway roping at 5.9 seconds.
The University of Wyoming won both team titles.