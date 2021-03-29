CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College junior Caydee Johnson split the goat tying championship at the Lancer Rodeo hosted by Eastern Wyoming College on Sunday.
The Manhattan, Montana, product posted two 7.2-second runs. She also split first during the first go-round.
Johnson currently ranks fourth in the Central Rocky Mountain Region's goat tying standings with 393 points. There are three rodeos remaining in the CRMR season.
Golden Eagles sophomore Cauy Pokorny finished second in steer wrestling with a two-run total of 11.3 seconds. His 4.6-second run in the finals tied teammate Jhet Murphy for the fastest run of the rodeo. Murphy, a sophomore, finished third in the aggregate at 11.9.
Pokorny's efforts in Torrington moved him into first in the CRMR standings with 525 points. LCCC's Riley Reiss is currently fourth (378.3 points) and Murphy is sixth (365).
LCCC’s Morgan Darnell placed third in breakaway roping at 5.9 seconds.
The University of Wyoming won both team titles.