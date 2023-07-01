CHEYENNE – Kiara Kershaw had experienced nerves prior to games before.
The Cheyenne East graduate became an anchor at goalkeeper for the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team, putting together a remarkable freshman campaign.
She posted a goals-against average of 1.54 to go along with 10 wins and three shutouts during her first year in a Golden Eagles uniform. Her efforts helped lead the team to a Region IX championship and a berth in the National Junior Collegiate Athletics Association tournament.
But this spring, Kershaw decided to take a leap of faith into a new arena – one that takes her off the field and into the virtual realm of esports. When the time came for her first match in the esports world, Kershaw, who had not played video games in a true competitive setting before, said she was incredibly nervous.
But instead of succumbing to the anxiety, Kershaw used her experience with the mental side of soccer to help her succeed.
“The last time I had played at a level like that was years ago on Xbox,” Kershaw said. “It definitely gave me a lot of anxious feelings. But I have also had a lot of experience with soccer games. I have been in big games, where I have to deal with a lot of adversity. Soccer has definitely helped in that sense.”
Despite her dominance on the virtual playing field, Kershaw’s experience with LCCC is her first foray into high-level competitive gaming. She and her friends on Xbox would often join random online tournaments, and while they would get stomped more often than not, the experiences started to fan the flames for her.
“It was just the nature of being able to go that many rounds and playing at the highest level against people that are just as good as you,” Kershaw said. “It was amazing and intriguing to me, and I loved it. It gives me a lot of happiness to be able to play.”
Kershaw’s impact on the Rainbow Six Siege team has been massive. She not only helped turn the team around, her efforts also helped lead the team to its first postseason appearance.
One of the things she has brought to the team is her supreme confidence, coachability and ability to stay calm under pressure – all things she has helped develop in soccer.
“If you are confident in your abilities, and you are able to make that shine, it gives the whole team confidence and boosts their morale,” LCCC esports coach Cindy Benites said. “Even if we did lose a match, she would constantly say they were better than the other team and tell everyone to stay focused and stay confident.
“Her confidence elevates our team to a whole new level.”
But it isn’t just her confidence that helped her succeed. Her coachability also proved to be a great quality to have, and it rubbed off on the rest of the team. Often in esports settings, players can turn into divas because they aren't used to having someone in their ear, telling them they are doing something wrong.
Kershaw doesn't have this problem.
“If I told her to relax and take this game one by one, (or if I told her) if we lose this match, don’t bring it into the next one, she was super coachable,” Benites said. “Because she has that traditional background and wants to excel in every way, it just brought more of that into our team.”
Becoming team captain
Kershaw put in a tremendous amount of work to not only prove to her teammates and coaches that she was cut out for the scene, but also to herself.
Her efforts didn't go unnoticed. A few weeks after joining the team, Benites named her team captain. Kershaw said it was a welcomed surprise.
“I definitely put myself out there and wanted to see the team succeed, so I did everything I could to be able to help my team,” Kershaw said. “I think me putting a lot of effort and caring into the team pushed for me to get that role.
“I didn’t expect it, because I was on the team for only a couple of weeks. Being called team captain was (not necessarily) emotional, but very relieving and happy for myself. To get that definitely made me very happy, so it was very exciting.”
For Benites, there was never a second thought. Kershaw's experience as a leader on both the LCCC and East soccer teams proved to be invaluable to the team.
“I knew she was a new player, but I already knew the type of person she was, just by speaking to her,” Benites said. “Just by talking to her, I knew from the start she wanted it. I was like, “Oh, OK. If you are so confident about that, I know that you are going to whip these players into shape.” So, I made her team captain.
“She has a unique ability to be able to tell what other students are good at in the positions they play. If she knows someone is a going to be a really good support player, she knows how to make them excel in that position.”
Balancing soccer and esports
When he first took over, first-year women’s soccer head coach Lugo Arenas set up individual meetings with each of his players to get to know them and talk about expectations for the upcoming season.
When Kershaw’s time came, she was unsure how Arenas would react to her wanting to join the esports team. After all, soccer was the reason she came to LCCC. But the opportunity in front of her was just something she couldn’t pass up.
For her coach, there was never any doubt in how he felt about the situation.
“In my mind, even if she (wasn’t injured at the time), if it is going to help her college experience, why would I hold her from doing something like that?” Arenas said. “I was all for it. I think that surprised her a little bit because (she said she was) nervous to approach me because she didn’t know.”
Even with Arenas’ blessing, Kershaw still had more hurdles to climb, because being a multi-sport athlete in college isn't easy. Due to increased course load and the time commitment it takes to be a top-end athlete, it isn't common to see student-athletes compete in multiple sports.
For Kershaw, it boils down to the support around her. Due to the understanding she has with her coaches, she was able to get her practice time in with the soccer team and still compete for the Rainbow Six Siege team.
“My coaches are very understanding,” Kershaw said. “The flexibility between both coaches has been huge for me, because if I didn’t have it, I wouldn’t be able to do both at the same time.
“It was definitely a lot of balancing, but I am hoping to be able to have more scrims this coming season. It would definitely benefit us and hopefully push (us to go to) the finals and winning it, if we had more experience as a team.”
Being a woman in esports
Esports is one of the fastest growing sports in the world today. It has grown from a niche market to a multi-billion dollar industry with hundreds of millions of viewers around the world.
Still, it is an incredibly male-dominated industry. While a March 2023 study from Statista said 49% of the gamers in the United States are female, a study from Observer found that only 8% of professional gamers were female.
Kershaw’s emergence as captain and one of the best esports athletes at LCCC is not only unique, it is also breaking barriers.
“I feel like it's that way because people look down on you,” Kershaw said. “I definitely think I am very strong-willed and don’t take no for an answer. I proved that (I can compete with the men) during my season, when I was helping my team win. Overcoming it was just about being mentally strong. I am not going to let words get me down.”
The disparity can be attributed to a number of different reasons, but one of the biggest is gamers themselves. Due to the nature of anonymity online, people feel they can say whatever they want, regardless of the pain they might inflict on others.
Unfortunately, women take a large portion of the hate and criticism online, and while not all male gamers fall into this category, the vocal minority can often take a toll.
Fortunately, for Kershaw, she experienced none of that when joining the team.
“It is very rare (that I experience harassment),” Kershaw said. “I never experienced it on my team or against any other teams. It definitely was a positive experience.”
It would be very easy for an outsider to think that despite her talent and skill level, her teammates would have a hard time. But the exact opposite happened. The team accepted her with open arms.
“I was never concerned about that,” Benites said. “I didn’t have any questions if the men would follow her or anything like that. I just knew the type of person that she was – that she wouldn’t care if someone said anything or did anything.
“She just wanted to play, and she was our top player almost every game. I just knew these guys were like, 'Oh, she’s really good.' I would constantly hear that, and it wasn’t like, 'Oh, she is good for a girl.' No, she is really good.”