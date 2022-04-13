CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s Hayden Madsen won the women’s all-around title at Casper College’s Ropin’ & Riggin’ Days on Sunday.
Madsen won breakaway roping with a two-head time of 5.9 seconds. Her 2.3-second run in the first go-round was the fastest run of the rodeo. Madsen is third in the in the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s breakaway roping standings. She is fourth in all-around.
Madsen also placed second in barrel racing in Casper with a two-run time of 29.83 seconds.
LCCC’s Payton Feyder placed second in breakaway with a time of 6.6 seconds on two runs. Her 2.8-second run in the short go was the fastest of that round.
LCCC’s Sage Miller placed second in saddle bronc riding with 141 points on two. His 72-pointer won the finals. He is third in the CRMR standings. Miller’s LCCC teammate was fifth in saddle bronc thanks to the 71-point ride in the first round. He had a no-score in the finals, and is fourth in the CRMR standings.
Reese Wadhams and teammate Beto Cisneros placed second in team roping (24.7 seconds). Wadhams also was fifth in tie-down roping (30.5 seconds).
LCCC’s Rhet Witt was second in steer wrestling (10.7), while University of Wyoming senior Austin Hurlburt – a former LCCC standout – was third (10.8).
UW’s Reata Beck – a Burns High alumna – was sixth in goat tying (15.4).