CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College sophomore Hayden Madsen won both barrel racing and breakaway roping at the Sheridan College portion of the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s stop in Gillette and Sheridan.
Madsen stopped the clock in breakaway in 2.2 seconds, and ran the barrels in 14.56 seconds.
Junior Caydee Johnson split first in goat tying with the University of Wyoming’s Jacey Thompson. Both athletes finished in 7.0 seconds.
On the men’s side, Dylan Rice placed second in bull riding with 58 points, while Drake Amundson split fourth in bareback riding with 66 points.
University of Wyoming senior Austin Hurlburt – a former LCCC standout – finished second in steer wrestling with a time of 4.7 seconds.
At Gillette, Johnson split third in goat typing (7.7 seconds), and Cauy Pokorny won steer wrestling (4.3). Pokorny also was ninth in tie-down roping.
The CRMR competes at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington starting Friday.