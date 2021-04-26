CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College steer wrestler Cauy Pokorky won the aggregate title at the Laramie River Rendezvous roeo hosted by the University of Wyoming on Sunday in Laramie.
Pokorny needed 10.7 seconds to complete his two runs. His 5.0-second run in the first go-round was the fastest of the rodeo. He finished third in the finals at 5.7 seconds.
The win moved Pokorny into the Central Rocky Mountain Region lead with 675 points.
Pokorny’s LCCC teammate Riley Reiss is fourth in the CRMR standing at 468.3.
University of Wyoming steer wrestler Austin Hurlburt – a former LCCC cowboy – placed fourth in steer roping Sunday at 14.5 seconds.
LCCC’s Drake Amundson placed fifth in bareback riding with a 75-point ride in the final round. He did not record a score in the first go. Sage Miller placed fifth in saddle bronc with 141 points on two rides. He had the fifth-best score coming back to the finals (72), and recorded a 69 in the short go.
UW’s Reata Beck – who graduated from Burns High – placed fourth in goat tying at 14.0 seconds.