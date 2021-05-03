CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College steer wrestler Cauy Pokorny and bull rider Stefan Tonita both punched their tickets to the College National Finals Rodeo on Sunday.
Pokorny – a sophomore from Dunning, Nebraska – placed second at the Colorado State University rodeo Sunday in Fort Collins, Colorado, with an aggregate time of 10.5 seconds. He won the Central Rocky Mountain Region title with 815 points across 10 rodeos.
Tonita – a freshman from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – placed second in bull riding at CSU, scoring 138 points on two rides. He finished third in the region with 645 points. CRMR champion Quinten Taylor of Casper College finished the year with 667.
The CNFR runs June 13-19 in Casper.
LCCC’s Sage Miller scored 130 points on two rides to place fourth in saddle bronc riding. Miller also placed sixth in steer wrestling at 20.1 seconds.
Golden Eagles bareback rider Drake Amundson placed fifth thanks to the 74 points he scored in the first go-round. He did not record a score in the finals.
Chance Derner clocked in at 22.3 seconds in tie-down roping to take fifth. His 9.7-second run in the short go was the fastest time of the rodeo.
University of Wyoming cowgirl Reata Beck – a Burns High alumna – split third-place in goat tying with a time of 15.8 seconds on two runs. She finished fifth in the CRMR season standings.