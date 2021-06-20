Laramie County Community College freshman bull rider Stefan Tonita placed fifth overall at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
The 18-year-old from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was tossed from his draw in the finals after 4.63 seconds. Tonita won the third round with 81 points. It was his only successful ride of the event.
Tristen Hutchings from Sul Ross State University won the national title by successfully riding in three of four rounds for a total of 241.5 points.