CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College sophomore Sage Miller struggled to find the sweet spot in the length of his stirrups this season.
It’s a common issue for saddle bronc riders. They need to be able to have their stirrups tight enough they can push off them in an effort to stay in the saddle, yet long enough they can get a spur stroke that impresses the judges and increases their scores.
What’s uncommon about Miller is that his quest for the sweet spot in stirrup length didn’t impact his results.
The Springview, Nebraska, cowboy placed fourth or higher in eight of 10 rodeos this season. He finished third in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings, and earned a spot in his first College National Finals Rodeo.
Miller’s first time out the chutes comes in this afternoon’s Bulls, Broncs and Breakaway performance at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. He also will compete during Tuesday morning slack and Tuesday night’s main performance.
“My saddle felt pretty good when I first got it, but it was stretching weird and didn’t want to pull straight all the time,” Miller said. “The left stirrup also ended up being longer than the right one, so I had to send it off to get it straightened out.”
Miller borrowed a saddle from LCCC coach Seth Glause until he got his back. In addition to being a four-time qualifier for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s National Finals Rodeo as a bull rider, Glause also rode saddle bronc professionally.
Miller decided a new saddle also might be a good time to return to longer stirrups like he used growing up before switching to shorter stirrups when he got to LCCC.
“I got along all right for a while when I got here, but I didn’t seem to have as much success with tighter stirrups,” he said.
The length of his stirrups wasn’t the only change Miller made. He also tweaked his approach to riding.
Miller’s strategy during his first season at LCCC was to make sure he didn’t get disqualified for failing to keep his boots above the horse’s shoulders when they left the chute, wait a few jumps to see what rhythm the horse established and then start his spur stroke.
“With the young horses we get on at the college level, the first jump is so important because you can set them up and be better,” he said. “But it’s a fine line between making sure you’re not going to get bucked off and scoring well.”
He did well with that strategy, but not as well as he thought he should. He decided to try starting his spur stroke earlier.
“I felt confident because (Glause) was putting me on good practice horses, and I had been aggressive on them,” Miller said. “I’ve learned to be comfortable marking the horse out and being aggressive from that very first jump. It’s made things so much more fun for me.
“I rode well on the good horses, and I’d still go at the ones that weren’t as fun to ride and do well because I was extremely aggressive.”
Miller finished second in three different rodeos this season, third in another and fourth four times.
“He was really consistent across the board spurring his horse out, getting it rode the best he could, and that’s all you can ask for,” Glause said. “He has grown a lot in the last two years, and he’s going to be somebody to contend with when we get to Casper.”