Laramie County Community College sophomore soccer players Lauren Amerena and Eli Olsen and Omar Castruita were all named All-Americans by United Soccer Coaches.
Amerena – a forward from West Sussex, England – scored 12 goals and assisted on another in just 10 matches to help the Golden Eagles go 14-2 and reach the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament. Olsen – a defender from Buffalo – dished out two assists 12 matches.
Castruita – a midfielder from Boulder, Colorado – picked up his second All-American nod from USC. He scored four goals and added six assists in 12 games to help the Eagles to a 9-3-2 record and second consecutive NJCAA tourney berth.