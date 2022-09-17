CHEYENNE – Macey Woolcock scored two goals and assisted on another to help the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Lamar on Friday.
“It was good to see us stick to the game plan and take some shots,” interim LCCC coach Jim Gardner said.
Tayler Miller, Ainsley Basich and Paige Hill netted the Golden Eagles’ other goals. Reagan Adair dished out a pair of assists.
LCCC held Lamar without a shot.
LCCC men 6 Lamar 0
CHEYENNE – Six different players scored goals to help the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a 6-0 victory over visiting Lamar on Friday.
Owen Sanchez, Christian Nunez, Jorge Garcia, Leonardo Soto, Vitaly Zatikyan and Roger Ibarra all netted goals for the Golden Eagles.
LCCC spikers win two at Otero
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College volleyball team picked up two wins Friday at Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado.
The Golden Eagles beat Otero (21-25, 25-18, 25-11, 25-17) and Pratt (25-11, 25-18, 25-11).
Sophomore Rigan McInerney posted 17 kills against Otero, while freshman Demi Staufenberg added 14. Both players posted 12 digs. Sadie Christensen paced LCCC with 20 digs, while Brooke Parker had 12 digs to go with 38 assists.
Statistics from the Pratt match were not available at press time Friday.