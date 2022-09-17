Laramie County Community College LCCC logo gold

CHEYENNE – Macey Woolcock scored two goals and assisted on another to help the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Lamar on Friday.

“It was good to see us stick to the game plan and take some shots,” interim LCCC coach Jim Gardner said.

