CHEYENNE – Rigan McInerney and Shelby Veenstra both had double doubles to help the Laramie County Community College volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 26-24 victory over Central Wyoming College on Friday.
McInerney had 16 kills and 10 digs, while Shelby Veenstra dished out 60 assists to go with 15 digs.
The Golden Eagles also got 16 kills from Kyla Childers and 14 from Kalme Moncavo.