CHEYENNE — The Laramie County Community College volleyball team split its matches Wednesday at the Region IX Northwest Tournament in Casper.
The Eagles swept Lamar Community College 25-12, 25-21, 25-18 in their play-in match before falling to Northeastern Junior College 25-12, 25-19, 25-9 in the quarterfinals.
Sophomore Kyla Childers finished the first match with 14 kills and 12 digs while sophomore Kalme Moncavo finished with 10 kills and five digs. Sophomore Shelby Veenstra dished out 33 assists. Statistics were unavailable for the second match.
LCCC continues play at 2 p.m. today.