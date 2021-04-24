CHEYENNE – DeWayne Saulsberry was disappointed when walked out of the Laramie County Community College gym following his team’s season-ending loss April 8, but certain he had done all he could to make a case to have his interim tag removed and be named the Golden Eagles’ coach.
“I figured I could do nothing else,” Saulsberry said. “When the season ended, I said to myself, ‘It’s out of your hands now. Hopefully everyone liked what they saw.’”
On Friday night, Saulsberry was handed the reins of the LCCC program by interim athletics director Cynthia Henning.
“He has built a strong connection with our players, and the guys on our team know DeWayne cares about them far beyond the basketball court,” Henning said. “… The second thing was the change in our culture and the way we played. We think DeWayne is the person who can continue that and move our program forward.
“He also does a good job of recruiting and moving players on. That’s a big part of the junior college experience. He has demonstrated he can do those things.”
This season was Sauslberry’s 14th at LCCC. He spent the first 13 as an assistant for coach Jason Ficca, but was named interim coach when the Eagles parted ways with Ficca last spring.
“It’s a long time coming,” Saulsberry said. “I’m really happy to be named coach, and ready to get back to work.”
LCCC went 11-12 this season, but won eight of its final 11 contests. That stretch run helped the Eagles win the Region IX North Sub-Region and earn the right to host the Region IX tournament for the first time.
The National Junior College Athletic Association didn’t start its basketball seasons until January because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles were allowed to practice and scrimmage during the fall semester. However, they had to pause several times because of COVID-19 cases or contact tracing.
This season posed a unique set of challenges, but Saulsberry helped the Eagles navigate them as well as could be expected.
“He was thrust into a hard situation with the pandemic and then having a team with so many new guys,” said sophomore guard Erik Oliver, who will sign with the University of South Dakota on Monday. “He was given one year to show what he could do. It was a tough spot, and we got off to a rocky start.
“We had a good group of guys that was really talented, and we had a hard time building chemistry early. But you could see how much we progressed and how good we could be. He did a good job, and he’s deserving of getting the job.”
Now that he’s been hired full-time, Saulsberry has turned his attention to the next campaign. The NJCAA has given this year’s athletes an additional season of eligibility. Saulsberry isn’t sure how many of his athletes will take that extra season, but expects to know by next week.
“We had a little bit of success and we have to build off this momentum and keep it rolling,” Saulsberry said.