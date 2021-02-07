CHEYENNE – Sophomore Emma Bonney recorded 42 digs over the span of two games in Riverton as the Golden Eagles (4-2) picked up a split, losing their first match to Central Wyoming 3-1, before finishing the morning with a 3-0 win over Colorado Northwestern.
After losing the first set 25-17, the Golden Eagles rallied for a second set victory, taking a 25-22 decision to even up the match.
Shelby Veenstra had 40 assists in the first match against the Rustlers while Kyla Childers finished with 13 kills and 10 digs.
Central Wyoming went on to win the next two sets, taking the match 3-1.
The Golden Eagles put together a team effort in a 3-0 win over Colorado Northwestern. LCCC won the first set 25-19 before taking a 25-11 decision in set two.
LCCC recorded 10 team aces in the match and finished with 10 team blocks.
The Golden Eagles had to come from behind to finish the match off, beating the Spartans in the final set for a 3-0 win.
LCCC returns to action on Feb. 12 at the Lancer Invitational in Torrington.