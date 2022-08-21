LCCC volleyball splits two matches Aug 21, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College volleyball team split its final two matches of a round-robin tournament in McCook, Nebraska.The Golden Eagles (2-1) started the day with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-12 loss to McCook.“We just got a little frustrated with ourselves when they applied pressure and that was the difference at the end of each set,” first-year coach Zach Shaver said.LCCC closed the weekend by beating Dodge City (Kansas) Community College, 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16.Stats from the matches weren’t available by press time Saturday, but Shaver praised the efforts of outside hitters Rigan McInerney and Demi Stauffenberg and rightside hitter McKenzie Earl.“Those are our three pin hitters, so they are probably going to touch the ball the most,” he said. “For them to be consistent and smart in their ball contacts was important.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mckenzie Earl Zach Shaver Hitter Sport Volleyball Laramie County Community College Final Volleyball Team Tournament Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Predicting Wyoming’s starters for the season opener Life led Rigan McInerney back to LCCC volleyball Gentry ‘ahead of schedule’ with season approaching UW’s Volk wins U20 world title Pokes make progress, suffer setback in scrimmage