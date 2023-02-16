Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi

Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi led four Laramie County Community College women in dou-ble figures during a 59-54 win over Western Wyoming Community College on Wednesday night in Rock Springs.

Marcetic-Vaotangi scored 14 points, while Shannon Niles added 12. Lylah Spring and Halle Hester both scored 11. Jamy de Kock pulled down seven rebounds.


