Jamy de Kock

Jamy de Kock

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – Sandra Flau-Garcia scored 16 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out 10 assists to help Casper College beat Laramie County Community College 81-67 on Saturday.

The No. 16-ranked Thunderbirds also got 16 points from Flora Goed and Joslin Igo, while Julia Palomo-Vicente added 13.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus