Jamy de Kock
CHEYENNE – Sandra Flau-Garcia scored 16 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out 10 assists to help Casper College beat Laramie County Community College 81-67 on Saturday.
The No. 16-ranked Thunderbirds also got 16 points from Flora Goed and Joslin Igo, while Julia Palomo-Vicente added 13.
LCCC was led by Lylah Spring’s 12 rebounds and 11 points. Jamy de Kock added 21 points, while Halle Hester scored 15.
