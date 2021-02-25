CHEYENNE – Sophomore Sam Hester scored 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists – all team highs – for Laramie County Community College during Wednesday night’s 65-59 loss to visiting Eastern Wyoming College.
Sophomore forward Abby Garreaud added 11 pints and six rebounds for LCCC (6-5).
The Eagles shot 41% (21 for 51) from the floor, and 30% (6 of 20) from behind the 3-point line. Eastern Wyoming was 13 of 27 (48%) from deep.
Cheyenne Central graduate Jada Ybarra scored seven points, grabbed three rebounds and three steals for Eastern Wyoming.