CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team had four players score in double figures, but it wasn’t enough during a 69-61 loss to visiting Casper College on Monday.

LCCC’s Ariadna Belda led all scorers with 22 points. She also had six rebounds, while Halle Hester added 17 points and six boards.

Jamy de Kock and Samantha Hester both scored 11 points apiece. Samantha Hester also dished out four assists.

The Golden Eagles made 11 3-pointers. Hester had five of those, while Bleda added four.

