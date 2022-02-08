LCCC women fall to visiting Casper Feb 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team had four players score in double figures, but it wasn’t enough during a 69-61 loss to visiting Casper College on Monday.LCCC’s Ariadna Belda led all scorers with 22 points. She also had six rebounds, while Halle Hester added 17 points and six boards.Jamy de Kock and Samantha Hester both scored 11 points apiece. Samantha Hester also dished out four assists.The Golden Eagles made 11 3-pointers. Hester had five of those, while Bleda added four. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys land highest-rated signee on record Former Cowboys LB Chad Muma leads Senior Bowl in tackles Jack Ring dazzled in Central wrestling debut Cowboys close in on top spot in MW power rankings Bohl discusses NIL, transfers and passing game in first comments of 2022 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists