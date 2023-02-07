Lylah Spring

Lylah Spring

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – Lylah Spring’s 20 points and nine rebounds – both game highs – weren’t enough for the Laramie County Community College women during a 72-62 loss to Western Nebraska on Monday night.

The Golden Eagles trailed by 14 at halftime, but trimmed the lead in half after the third quarter.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus