Lylah Spring
CHEYENNE – Lylah Spring’s 20 points and nine rebounds – both game highs – weren’t enough for the Laramie County Community College women during a 72-62 loss to Western Nebraska on Monday night.
The Golden Eagles trailed by 14 at halftime, but trimmed the lead in half after the third quarter.
Jamy de Kock added 12 points and five rebounds, while Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi added 10 points.
Halle Hester added seven points and six boards.
