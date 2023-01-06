CHEYENNE — The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team is in the midst of one of the best stretches in school history.
The Golden Eagles are ready to build on their stellar start in the final half of this campaign.
“They have figured out who they are, where they are and (the team) has now figured out how to play with each other,” second-year LCCC coach Ayana McWilliams said.
LCCC season got off to a rocky start, when Marcella Ponito was lost to injury. The result was players having to play out of position and having new players to fill those holes.
But LCCC responded to the adversity with three consecutive wins at home to start its season 3-0. Following this, however, the Eagles ran into more adversity, losing three of their next four games to fall to 4-3.
But instead of things going south for LCCC, things trended upwards in a big way. Following a two-point road loss to Northeastern Junior College, the Eagles rattled off a school record eight consecutive wins to close the first half 12-3.
“It was early, we had a lot of new kids, and you kind of expect (that skid earlier) a little,” McWilliams said. “They have responded very well.”
During that stretch, LCCC won by an average score of 20.6 points. They won by double digits five times during that stretch, with their largest margin of victory coming in the form of a 54-point throttling of the Colorado State club team in early December.
During its impressive opening to the season, LCCC has been excellent on both sides of the court. Its offensive output ranks third in the division, averaging 72.2 points per game. The Eagles have the one of the most efficient offenses, as well, ranking in the top three in both field goal percentage and 3-point percentage.
While the offense has been good, the defense has been even better. LCCC’s plus-14.1 point-margin ranks first in the division by 10 points and its 36.1% field goal percentage against ranks first, as well.
The Eagles have four players averaging double digits in scoring. Freshman guard Michala Bork currently leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.3 points per game. Sophomores Halle Hester and Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi have been good scoring as well, averaging 12.3 and 11.1 points per game, respectively. Freshman center Lylah Spring rounds out the double digit scorers, putting in 10.5 points per game and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game.
The play of Hester and Marcetic-Vaotangi was to be expected. However, the play of Spring and Bork has been crucial to the team’s success.
“They have adjusted well to the American game,” McWilliams said. “There was a bit of timidness (early on) with it being their first year here. But they have adjusted well to the team, style of play, my coaching style and both work extremely hard day in and day out.”
McWilliams wants to see LCCC improve its free-throw percentage. The Eagles have attempted and made more free throws than anyone in the division, but currently rank fourth in terms of efficiency from the line at 64.2%. McWilliams said she saw an improvement over the final few games before the break, but wants to continue to see the team get better from the charity stripe.
Outside free throw shooting, LCCC will need to improve its road record. While it has been a perfect 8-0 at home, all three of its losses have come on the road. With five more road games left, the Eagles will need to win most of those to give them the best chance at high-seeding in the Region IX tournament.
The break came at the right time and allowed LCCC to recover from some illness, fatigue and minor nagging injuries, McWilliams said. But now, the team will gear up for the stretch run and try to build even more momentum heading into conference play.
The Eagles will play two more non-region road games before opening Region IX North play Jan. 21 against Central Wyoming College. That kicks off a stretch of 11 consecutive conference games, six of which will be played at home.
Despite all of the success, LCCC knows that is all in the past now. Large amounts of success have the tendency to get into a team’s head and make players feel invincible. Having not tasted defeat in nearly two months could easily put the Eagles on that stretch. However McWilliams is determined to not let her team fall into that sentiment.
“We pride ourselves on focusing on one game at a time,” McWilliams said. “This is a new quarter, a new half and the most important half of the season. It doesn’t matter what we did in the past, we just take it one game at a time.