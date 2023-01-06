Michala Bork

Michala Bork

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE — The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team is in the midst of one of the best stretches in school history.

The Golden Eagles are ready to build on their stellar start in the final half of this campaign.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus