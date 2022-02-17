Laramie County Community College LCCC logo gold

CHEYENNE — Ariadna Bleda scored 13 points as the Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team outlasted Northwest College 72-70 on Wednesday.

Sam Hester added 12 points and five rebounds and Kian Omer-Jones scored 11. The Eagles improved to 15-10 overall and 5-3 in Region IX play.

LCCC 72, NORTHWEST 70

Laramie County………… 22 10 12 28 — 72

Northwest……………….. 16 16 10 28 — 70

Laramie County: de Kock 6, VanTassell 8, H. Hester 8, Balcells 6, S. Hester 12, Leda 13, Omer-Jones 11, Kuzmanovic 2, Marcetic-Vaotangi 4, Gutierrez 2.

Northwest: Tress 4, Rouane 15, Cutright 14, Acosta 16, Hernandez 12, Quintero 0.

