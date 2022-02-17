LCCC women outlast Northwest Feb 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Ariadna Bleda scored 13 points as the Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team outlasted Northwest College 72-70 on Wednesday.Sam Hester added 12 points and five rebounds and Kian Omer-Jones scored 11. The Eagles improved to 15-10 overall and 5-3 in Region IX play.LCCC 72, NORTHWEST 70Laramie County………… 22 10 12 28 — 72Northwest……………….. 16 16 10 28 — 70Laramie County: de Kock 6, VanTassell 8, H. Hester 8, Balcells 6, S. Hester 12, Leda 13, Omer-Jones 11, Kuzmanovic 2, Marcetic-Vaotangi 4, Gutierrez 2.Northwest: Tress 4, Rouane 15, Cutright 14, Acosta 16, Hernandez 12, Quintero 0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Lobos’ late-game surge snaps UW’s six-game winning streak Homegrown players reflect on opportunity to represent Wyoming Cowboys not taking last-place SJSU lightly Capitals girls perfect in round-robin Support motivates Wilson ahead of Super Bowl Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists