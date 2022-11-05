Laramie County Community College sophomores Jackie Stokes (11) and Mattiese Loretan (5) celebrate with the West Plains District trophy after the Golden Eagles beat Seminole State College 2-1 to earn a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.
Laramie County Community College sophomores Jackie Stokes (11) and Mattiese Loretan (5) celebrate with the West Plains District trophy after the Golden Eagles beat Seminole State College 2-1 to earn a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.
CHEYENNE – Jackie Stokes’ head and Kiara Kershaw’s right hand helped the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team advance to the NJCAA Tournament – something that seemed improbable less than two months ago.
Stokes headed home a pair of second-half corner kicks, and Kershaw batted away No. 2-ranked Seminole State College’s best scoring chances during a 2-1 victory in the West Plains District championship match Saturday afternoon at Johnson Junior High.
The Golden Eagles (11-7-1) were 0-5 after a 1-0 loss at Western Wyoming on Sept. 9 in Rock Springs. They’ll make their 13th appearance in the NJCAA tourney starting Nov. 13 in Evans, Georgia.
“We faced a lot of adversity this year, so winning this game and going to nationals feels really great,” Stokes said.
Stokes gave LCCC a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute when she headed a Sophie Osman corner kick from the left side past Seminole State goalkeeper Shivani Battaglia.
Stokes fought her way through traffic in front of the goal and got her head on another Osman corner kick – this one coming from the right side – to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead in the 85th.
“Every time we’ve worked on corners this season, I’ve been at the (penalty kick) spot putting headers on,” Stokes said. “It all connected (Saturday), and I’m glad it did. I’m glad that second one went in.
“This was such a hard-fought game. We just capitalized on our best chances.”
Stokes’ second tally was the epitome of an insurance goal as Jada Ryan notched the Trojans’ only goal just seconds later to cut LCCC’s lead to 2-1.
Seminole State got one last crack at the goal in the 89th, when Tatum Tallal ran onto a through-ball inside the penalty area. She struck a shot toward the goal, but Eagles’ freshman goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw reached up with her right hand and played it over the crossbar.
Kershaw also made a jumping one-handed stop on a shot from Marisol Gomez in the 36th.
“It was a crazy game, and I’m so proud of my team,” Kershaw said. “I can’t thank my teammates enough. They played amazing and with a lot of heart. It wasn’t just me, but I love those moments where you stop a goal and look at the shooter and they look all dejected.”
Kershaw finished with five saves. That included a kick save in the 50th, and snaring a ball Gomez sent high into a swirling wind in the 82nd.
The Trojans (18-2) came into the match averaging five goals per match, but were limited to just 13 shots Saturday. Interim coach Jim Gardner made some changes to his defense in order to get more speed on the back line and neutralize Seminole State’s forwards. The most notable move was putting offensive forward Caroline Kuhn on the outside defensively.
“They have an All-American in (Ayano Wyatt), and she really worried me,” Gardner said. “(Kuhn) has been a defender in the past, and she’s capable of playing either side. She really shut her down and saved two breakaways.”
Returning to defense felt natural for Kuhn.
“That came with a lot of pressure, but I had a lot of help back there, and that made me really confident,” Kuhn said. “We played really well and trusted each other.”
