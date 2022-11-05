CHEYENNE – Jackie Stokes’ head and Kiara Kershaw’s right hand helped the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team advance to the NJCAA Tournament – something that seemed improbable less than two months ago.

Stokes headed home a pair of second-half corner kicks, and Kershaw batted away No. 2-ranked Seminole State College’s best scoring chances during a 2-1 victory in the West Plains District championship match Saturday afternoon at Johnson Junior High.

