CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women's basketball team picked up an 83-66 win over North Platte Community College on Saturday.
The win tied a school record of six straight wins for the Golden Eagles.
Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi led all Golden Eagles in points on Saturday. She finished the game with 24 points, and added seven rebounds. Lyle Spring chipped in 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Jay de Kock finished with double digits, as well, posting 13 points on the contest.
“I’m super excited for them,” LCCC coach Ayana McWilliams said in a news release. “The way they have banded together and been resilient. It’s great to go down in the record books to tie the win streak, but at the same time, I’m encouraging them to write their own story.”
North Platte 95 LCCC men 82
CHEYENNE – Super sophomore guard Xavier McCord scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough for the Laramie County Community College men's basketball team during a 95-82 loss Saturday at North Platte (Nebraska) Community College.
The Golden Eagles got a game-best 27 points from Tristan Starks, while Ben Hageman chipped in with 12 points and six boards. Brandon Tchouya also netted 12 points.
LCCC shots 52.6% (20-of-38) on the game, but the Knights shot 58.8% (20-for-34).