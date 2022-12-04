Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi

Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women's basketball team picked up an 83-66 win over North Platte Community College on Saturday.

The win tied a school record of six straight wins for the Golden Eagles.


