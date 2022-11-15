wte-2022115-spts-Eastern_Florida_State_vs_Laramie_County_11-14-22_DSC03608_Sanjeev_Singhal.jpg

Laramie County Community College sophomore Delaney Knottnerus, center, heads the ball during the Golden Eagles' 4-0 loss to Eastern Florida State College on Monday at the NJCAA Tournament in Evans, Georgia. Courtesy/NJCAA

CHEYENNE – Laura Cetina scored a pair of unassisted goal during the first half to help Eastern Florida State College down Laramie County Community College 4-0 at the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament Monday.

LCCC went 0-2 during pool play at the tournament in Evans, Georgia, and ends its season 11-9-1 overall.


