Laramie County Community College sophomore Delaney Knottnerus, center, heads the ball during the Golden Eagles' 4-0 loss to Eastern Florida State College on Monday at the NJCAA Tournament in Evans, Georgia. Courtesy/NJCAA
CHEYENNE – Laura Cetina scored a pair of unassisted goal during the first half to help Eastern Florida State College down Laramie County Community College 4-0 at the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament Monday.
LCCC went 0-2 during pool play at the tournament in Evans, Georgia, and ends its season 11-9-1 overall.
Cetina scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute to put the Titans up 1-0. In the 44th, Cetina headed a corner kick off the right upright and fell to the ground. She got back up in time to flick the rebound over LCCC freshman goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw’s head for a 2-0 advantage.
“We played much better (Monday than Sunday),” interim LCCC coach Jim Gardner said. “WE were just unlucky and couldn’t finish our chances. We missed three breakaways and some great chances on our corners.
“(EFSC is) a better team overall, but I thought we played very dangerous.”
The Titans outshot LCCC 21-7 overall, and 13-4 in chances on goal. They also got markers from Nancy Almanza and Samira Roper in the second half.
Golden Eagles goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw recorded nine saves.
“From where we started to where we went, I didn’t thing we’d be here,” Gardner said of his team closing the season on an 11-3-1 streak. “No one likes to lose, but you win a regional championship, a district championship and you beat the No. 2 team in the country.
“I think there’s a lot to stand up for, for what they have done and how well they’ve behaved. They are just such a good group.”