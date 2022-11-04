CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team had a strong showing on defense Friday night to beat the McCook Community College Indians 59-46.
The opening half set the tone for the Golden Eagles, with a 17-7 quarter giving them the double-digit lead.
“That (start), and the bench having that energy, getting stops, getting those rebounds, and then transitioning down on offense, I think, is a big help, and just gets us into our groove and gets us fast paced into what we want,” said sophomore guard Halle Hester.
McCook would fight back to as close as five points, but a run to close out the half helped the Golden Eagles take a 12-point lead into the break 28-16.
In the third quarter, it was Hester who took flight for LCCC, drilling three triples in the middle of the quarter to again silence an Indians run that had cut the deficit to single digits.
The LCCC defense picked up the rest of the way, and they were able to outplay McCook 31-30 in the second half to secure the victory.
Coach Ayana McWilliams said she is always proud when the defense leads the way.
“I’m a defensive-minded head coach,” she said. “I like to allow our defense to create offensive opportunities for us, and I feel like we did that from start to finish today.”
LCCC was led in scoring by three in double figures, with Hester’s 18 pacing the crew.
“I think this game really just helped me get back into my groove,” Hester said. “And I think that really helped our team, especially this game, when other girls weren’t hitting it.”
Sophomore Kian Omer-Jones was also able to chip in 11, and freshman Michala Bork had a nice follow-up to her 30-point effort on Tuesday with 12 more.
Hester was the top rebounder for a second straight game, along with freshman Lylah Spring, and LCCC was plus eight in rebounds as a team on the night.
The Golden Eagles also had 15 assists, with four coming from Hester and another three off the bench from sophomore Andraya Dimas.
“Anytime you can start out 2-0 and protect your home court, that’s what it’s all about,” McWilliams said.
LCCC will face off with North Platte at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon to close out its first weekend of home games at Storey Gymnasium.