CHEYENNE – The text group Laramie County Community College women’s soccer players have burst at the seams with messages not long after they got off a video call with former coach Nate Ulness.
The Golden Eagles were roughly a week from starting practice when Ulness assembled them digitally to let them know he was leaving Cheyenne for another coaching post after two seasons. Players were shocked by their coach’s sudden departure, unsure about what the timing of the move meant for their upcoming season and curious about who might replace him.
Rebecca Valdez and LCCC’s other assistant coaches did their best to put the players at ease and assure them the school was going to find a quality interim coach capable of helping them get back to the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.
“I assumed it was going to be someone from Cheyenne because we were so close to the start of the season,” said third-year sophomore Ainsley Basich, who graduated from Cheyenne Central. “I thought it would be (Valdez), but she’s got a lot going on with teaching right now. We spent the next couple days texting back and forth, seeing if anyone had heard anything.
“We were all really nervous about who the coach was going to be. I think we got the best-case scenario.”
Jim Gardner was tabbed for the interim job this fall. The National Junior College Athletic Association hall-of-famer coached LCCC from 2003-19, helping it grow from a start-up program into a perennial power. The Eagles were 250-70-28 during Gardner’s tenure. They made 11 trips to the NJCAA tournament, including four berths in the semifinals.
Third-year sophomore Erin Griess played for Gardner as a freshman and sophomore at Cheyenne East High. Her LCCC teammates looked to her to get the lowdown on their new coach.
“I was able to tell them he’s great, he knows what he’s doing, and he’s a successful coach that can get us where we want to be,” the defender said. “I let them know he has high expectations he wants met. I told them he can be loud while getting his point across, and that he’s a demanding coach because he wants all of his players to be the best they can be.”
Gardner has been pleased with what he’s seen from his new team through the first two weeks of practice.
“This is a great group of kids, with a lot of character, integrity and work ethic,” he said. “On top of that, there’s some pretty good talent, speed and technical ability. That’s a big plus.
“But I can’t say high enough praise about this team and its work ethic. This is the first team I’ve had where they show up 20 minutes early for practice. They’ve done it every day for two weeks. I thought that would taper off, but they’ve kept it up, which shows me a lot.”
Because he was unfamiliar with the roster, Gardner has stressed to the players that the ones who worked the hardest would play, and the ones who were the most skilled would play the most. The Eagles have embraced getting a clean slate.
“It’s basically like a tryout, where we can show him how well we can do things, show him we’re coachable and can adapt to his coaching style,” third-year defender Delaney Knottnerus said.
Added Basich: “It’s brought the intensity of practice up because we know we have to show what we’ve got every day. If we want to play, we have to try as hard as we can and show him our skill.”
LCCC has 26 players on its roster, which is far more than Gardner prefers. He understands the need for depth, but may play as few as 14 in a tight match. The Eagles are saying all the right things about that scenario, Gardner said.
“We’ve had individual meetings where we talked about roles and playing time,” he said. “I ask what they do if they’re not going to start. ‘I’ll work really hard and get in there.’ I have to ask what they’ll do if that doesn’t work.
“All of them said they’ll be good teammates and work hard to make their teammates as good as they can be. I’m going to hold them to that.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.