CHEYENNE – Ainsley Basich never planned on sticking around Cheyenne following high school.
The 2020 Cheyenne Central graduate instead had hopes of going somewhere warmer, like Arizona or California, and still has aspirations to get there, she said.
But first, she’ll finish out her sophomore campaign with the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team this season. The Golden Eagles host Real Colorado Soccer Club for an exhibition match at 6 p.m. today at LCCC.
“My goal was always to get out of Cheyenne right away after high school, but it turned out better staying here,” she said. “It’s a good starting point to come into college, and (I was able to) stay close to home and know a lot of people that can come watch. … I think it’s a good place to start your soccer career.”
Basich played a key role in the Eagles’ offense last season. She finished the season with six goals and five assists. The six goals were tied for second on the roster with Grace Roswadovski. The five assists were also second on the team, trailing only Jenaya Brown.
The successful season wasn’t exactly what she anticipated. Of course, she wanted to do well, but just providing a spark to the team was her biggest priority entering the season.
And using her strengths of finding quality shots and playing quality through balls to her teammates, she was able to do just that.
“I didn’t come in with any high expectations. My goal was to come in and help the team as much as I could,” said Basich, who is a midfielder. “I knew what I could do best and where my strengths were on the field, and I just applied that to the games, and it turned out to help all season.”
What Basich carries with her to the field had second-year coach Nate Ulness taking an interest in her while he was still at the helm at Gillette College. It's her competitive approach that stands out and allows her to help the team in certain ways.
It's a trait that doesn't always come along, Ulness said, but Basich excels with it.
“She has that bulldog mindset, where she’s just going to turn through you to make sure she scores a goal and to get after it,” Ulness said. "(She's a) pure competitor. That’s something you really can’t teach as a coach – you either have it, or you don’t, and she definitely has it. And that's going to take her a long ways, both in the game of soccer and in the real world, too.”
Coming off a trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national tournament, LCCC has been dealt a quick turnaround, with last season's final game coming in a 4-1 loss to Eastern Florida State College on June 5.
But with the opportunity to actually have a preseason this year, the short turnaround might be better than expected. Preseason wasn’t an option in a season that had to be moved to the spring because of of COVID-19, and losing eight solid players to four-year schools and bringing in 14 fresh faces, there’s some chemistry to be built.
Basich will step into a leadership role this year to help make that happen.
“In the beginning, it might take time to build the chemistry up,” Basich said. “But over time – just like last season – none of us have ever played together, it just takes time. This season, we have a really good team, we have strong freshmen coming in, strong sophomores coming back, so I think it’ll be put together really well.”