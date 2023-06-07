CHEYENNE — Chance Derner spent last summer bouncing from rodeo to rodeo.
The Laramie County Community College junior tie-down roper estimates he competed at 60 rodeos between May and August.
“I didn’t even have time to go fishing,” Derner said.
All that time competing helped Derner get into sync with his horses, especially his big sorrel, Van. Derner used that chemistry to finish second at Central Wyoming, win Sheridan and close the fall with a fifth-place finish at LCCC’s Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo.
Those efforts had Derner atop the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings after the fall portion of the college rodeo calendar.
“I came into the fall with a ton of confidence,” Derner said. “The fall went exceptionally well, and I have no complaints. The spring was rougher, but I was able to pick up a few points that helped me.”
An injury to Van contributed to Derner sliding slightly in the standings, but it didn’t keep the New Underwood, South Dakota, product from reaching his first College National Finals Rodeo.
Derner finished second in the CRMR standings with 575 points. Only 160 of those were earned during the spring half of the season where his best finish was a fifth-place effort at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington.
Derner gave Van and his other horse, Malo, a much-needed break after the fall season. They returned to action at a jackpot in Texas shortly before the spring season started. Van’s first run in the muddy arena felt strong, but he injured his back on the second.
“He hasn’t really come back from that,” Derner said with more than a hint of disappointment in his voice.
Derner isn’t sure if he’ll have Van at the CNFR, so he may need to ride Malo. His first time out of the box will be during slack Monday morning at the Wyoming Center in Casper. He also is up during slack Tuesday and during Friday night’s main performance.
Derner’s spring was littered with missed opportunities, LCCC coach Seth Glause said.
“He broke the barrier a couple of times he could have won the round,” he said. “He’s got a real nice horse that’s giving him an opportunity. If he continues with that consistency, he’ll continue to be competitive.”
Derner grew up tie-down roping and team roping. Even though he had been more successful as a team roping heeler, Derner had always been partial to tie-down roping because his success — or lack thereof — didn’t depend on a partner. That preference was solidified while he was in junior high after competing in a team-roping competition in Rapid City, South Dakota.
“I entered all four ropings a couple times and never got to throw my heel rope a single time because all of my headers missed,” said Derner, who is studying business and agricultural production. “I knew if it had been a calf roping, I would have gotten to throw my rope. Whether I had caught or missed, I would have at least been able to throw my rope before I left the arena.”
Derner has been back in New Underwood since he finished his finals. He also spent time in Gering, Nebraska, working with Riley Pruitt, who is currently No. 5 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s world standings.
“That guy is an animal getting off his horse,” Derner said. “He does it so flawlessly, and it looks pretty every time he does it. I’m going to pick his brain on a few things he thinks will make it easier for my horse.
“We’re going to work on a little bit of everything, but we’ll also do a lot of flanking and tying from the post.”
This won’t be Derner’s first time on the floor at the Wyoming Center. He hazed for LCCC steer wrestler Cauy Pokorny at the 2021 CNFR. He hopes that experience — combined with a few more years competing himself — helps quiet his nerves this year.
“I don’t think there will be as much pressure,” Derner said. “If I screwed up as a hazer, that would have screwed up Cauy’s chances to win. When it’s just me, if I bobble, I can’t put that on anyone else. Nobody is relying on me, so I can just relax and compete the best I can.”