Halle Hester
Jamy de Kock
Lylah Spring
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women's basketball team had three athletes voted onto the All-Region IX North team.
Sophomores Halle Hester and Jamy de Kock earned nods from the league's coaches, as did freshman Lylah Spring. Spring also was voted to the North's all-defensive team.
Hester averaged 11.2 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds. She also made a team-best 57 3-pointers.
De Kock averaged 10.2 points while making 52.2% of her shots from the floor. Her shooting percentage and 59 assists were both team highs.
Spring averaged 11.4 points and a team-best 8.8 rebounds per game. She also set a single-season blocks record (51).
Hester also was voted to the Region IX all-tournament team, as was sophomore Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi.
The Golden Eagles went 21-10 this season. Their campaign ended in the regional semis with a loss to eventual Region IX champ Casper College.
