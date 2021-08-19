CHEYENNE – Only a few years ago, Imourana Naite was living in suburban Denver and playing for an adult club team in a high-level men’s soccer league that featured teams from around the United States.
Naite had moved from New York City to Aurora, Colorado, to live with an uncle while he figured out what he was going to do after high school. Naite knew he wanted soccer to be part of his future, which is why he cracked open YouTube after each of his Denver Metro FC matches and clipped his top plays from the team’s livestreams. He assembled those clips as a defensive midfielder into a growing highlights package he could easily send to interested coaches.
Former Laramie County Community College midfielder Amani Kibinda eventually gave Naite’s contact information to LCCC coach Vince Gibson. Gibson reached out to Naite, who shared his highlight reel.
“It wasn’t long after I sent it in that he told me to pack my bags,” Naite said. “(Gibson) took a chance on me, and I’m very appreciative of that.”
Signing with LCCC has worked out well for both Naite and the Golden Eagles. The 6-foot-2 defender earned second team All-Region IX honors as a freshman and got a first team All-Region IX nod as a sophomore. What Naite has put on has put him in position to choose between scholarship offers at the NCAA Division I level.
“He is going to get the ball from you, no matter what,” LCCC third-year sophomore Ethan Mathis said. “He is an imposing figure back there, for sure. I would not want to go up against him.
“He is such a good defender, but he also has forward skills. That’s important, and gives us all confidence when he has the ball. We know he’s not going to give it away in a silly spot or be a liability for us.”
Growing up, Naite was always one of the best players on his club teams and was moved to any position that needed shored up. As a result, he got experience as a forward, midfielder and defender. That’s why he confidently told Gibson he could play anywhere LCCC needed him.
Naite started at forward during the Eagles’ scrimmage with NCAA Division II Metro State University of Denver in 2019.
“The college game might have been a little quick for him,” Gibson said. “He looked like his head was spinning a little bit when we scrimmaged Metro State. We decided to move him back to defense, where he could see the whole field.
“He really understands the game and loves taking players on and loves defending them. He wants to beat everyone he goes up against, and is a dominating force back there.”
LCCC allowed just 0.81 goals per game during the spring 2021 season. It finished the year with a 9-3-2 record and reached the NJCAA tournament for the second consecutive season.
Naite was an integral cog on an experienced defense. He leads by example, he can get his teammates in position to snuff out scoring chances, and he takes pressure off his teammates.
“When I played in high school, I felt a lot more pressure playing in the back than I do now,” third-year sophomore Noah Espino-Kennedy said. “When I came here and started playing with (Naite), I knew he was there to cover me if I missed something. That made me a lot more confident and the game a lot more enjoyable.”
Naite’s teammates rave about his competitive nature. He is unafraid to go one-on-one with opponents’ best forwards, and he doesn’t shy away from battling two-time All-American midfielder Omar Castruita during LCCC’s practices.
That tandem is so competitive and stubborn, Gibson makes sure they’re on opposite sides during training. Gibson found that the pair often argued about tactics when they were on the same team during practice, but they are quiet and focused when they’re playing against each other. They know they have to be locked in and on top of their games if they want to win the one-on-one battles they seek out.
“He has a bit of a short temper, but so do I,” Castruita said with a chuckle. “If we’re not trying to step on each other’s necks in practice, we’re not making each other better.
“… You should always want to play against the best guys, and Naite is one of the hardest defenders to get past. I want to go up against him, and I hope he wants to go up against me.”
The feeling is mutual.
“We bark at each other during practice, but we also dap it up at the end, and there’s no hard feelings,” Naite said. “We’re both so competitive that we bring the best out of each other.”