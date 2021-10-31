CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College men’s basketball coach DeWayne Saulsberry signed a 7-foot center and a 6-8 forward to his roster during the off-season.
The added size – and accompanying talent – changed things for third-year sophomore Nolan Causwell. At 6-10 Causwell was one of the tallest players on the roster of an LCCC squad that won the Region IX North Sub-Region. That led Saulsberry to play Causwell on the low block.
Causwell averaged 5.1 rebounds and four points despite the fact that playing with his back to the basket is a strength, but not the best use of his talents.
Causwell spent the summer in Cheyenne, and approached Saulsberry with the idea of allowing him to play facing the basket this season.
It’s not the first time during Saulsberry’s coaching career a player has told him his talents weren’t being maximized. Saulsberry was skeptical, but decided to give Causwell a shot.
“I’ve had a lot of bigs who think they’re guards, guards who think they’re bigs and guys who think they can really shoot who can’t,” the coach said with a laugh. “I told him I’d work with him over the summer and give him plenty of time to convince me.”
Causwell worked on his ball-handling, mid-range shooting, strength and conditioning and showed Saulsberry he wasn’t kidding when he said he was better suited to play facing the basket.
The addition of 7-0, 250-pounder James Munlyn and 6-8, 235-pounder Derrick Harden gives LCCC a physical presence on the block, allowing Causwell to make his move.
“I’ve kind of always had those skills as part of my game, but they weren’t where they needed to be for me to use them,” Causwell said. “I like playing with my back to the basket and using my right jump hook. I think that part of my game is at a pretty good level.
“But I also think I can help us more by attacking the basket while I’m facing my defender. The pressure was on this summer, but I’ve shown (Saulsberry) I can do it.”
Saulsberry isn’t the only coach who has been convinced Causwell can be an offensive threat while facing the basket. He picked up scholarship offers from Hofstra and Iona – and interest from a handful of other NCAA Division I schools – based on how he played in five scrimmages at JUCO Advocate’s preseason jamboree.
“He had an unbelievable summer, and it’s paying off and getting him heavily recruited right now,” Saulsberry said. “I could tell he wasn’t completely comfortable with his back to the basket. One of the things you have to do as a coach is communicate with your players.
“I knew he could play better, so I asked him what he thought he needed to do to be his best. I probably used him wrong last season.”